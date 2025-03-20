Thursday, March 20, 2025
TruCore Investments Acquires 30,770 SF Industrial Building in Lansing, Michigan

by Kristin Harlow

LANSING, MICH. — TruCore Investments has acquired a fully leased industrial building totaling 30,770 square feet at 4908 Contec Drive in Lansing. Built in 1999, the facility sits on 2.2 acres and features 24,050 square feet of warehouse space and 6,720 square feet of office space. There are 55 parking spaces, two conference rooms, a reception area, breakroom, two docks, two drive-in doors and a 24-foot warehouse ceiling height. The property is fully leased to Extend Your Reach, a full-service mail and marketing company. Christopher Miller of Martin Commercial Properties brokered the transaction.

