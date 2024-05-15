Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIndustrialTexas

TruCore Investments Buys 142,115 SF Industrial Property in Oklahoma City in Sale-Leaseback

by Taylor Williams

OKLAHOMA CITY — TruCore Investments, a Tulsa-based firm specializing in Class B industrial deals, has acquired a 142,115-square-foot property in Oklahoma City in a sale-leaseback with an undisclosed tenant. The building sits on 8.5 acres at 13131 Broadway Extension. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was originally built in 1979 and features 22-foot clear heights and 12 dock-high loading doors. Rusty Smith and Allan Meadors of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal. TruCore plans to implement a value-add program.

You may also like

Terra Lounge Opens 2,400 SF Bar, Restaurant at...

Colliers Arranges $52.7M Loan for Refinancing of Industrial...

Brixmor Property Group Acquires 41,920 SF Shopping Center...

NEPCG Negotiates $8.9M Sale of Birdseye Apartments in...

Tommy Bahama Parent Company to Invest $130M for...

JLL Arranges Sale of 149,987 SF Industrial Facility...

Bentley Legacy Holdings, Pendant Capital Acquire historic Raphael...

Hudson Investing, Midloch Acquire Jackson Run Build-to-Rent Community...

RL Cold Begins Development of 292,000 SF Cold...