TruCore Investments Buys 142,115 SF Industrial Property in Oklahoma City in Sale-Leaseback

OKLAHOMA CITY — TruCore Investments, a Tulsa-based firm specializing in Class B industrial deals, has acquired a 142,115-square-foot property in Oklahoma City in a sale-leaseback with an undisclosed tenant. The building sits on 8.5 acres at 13131 Broadway Extension. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was originally built in 1979 and features 22-foot clear heights and 12 dock-high loading doors. Rusty Smith and Allan Meadors of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal. TruCore plans to implement a value-add program.