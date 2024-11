KANSAS CITY, KAN. — TruCore Investments has purchased a 17,250-square-foot cross-dock truck terminal and maintenance facility at 6125 Speaker Road in Kansas City. The industrial outdoor storage property is situated on 5.4 acres and features 31 dock doors, two drive-in bays and a fully fenced concrete yard. Initially, the facility will be leased for a short term to the current tenant. Following this period, TruCore will market the property for lease.