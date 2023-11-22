Wednesday, November 22, 2023
TruCore Investments Buys 77,845 SF Manufacturing Property in Pensacola, Florida

by John Nelson

PENSACOLA, FLA. — TruCore Investments, an investment firm based in Tulsa, has acquired a manufacturing property in Pensacola, a city in Florida’s Panhandle near the Alabama border. The acquisition comprises two Class B buildings totaling 77,845 square feet. The facilities sit on 8.1 acres at 3301 and 3329 Bill Metzger Lane within Ellyson Industrial Park.

Jupiter Bach, a wind turbine component manufacturer, is the sole occupant of the two facilities, which have served as the manufacturer’s headquarters for more than 15 years. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. TruCore has purchased more than $130 million in Class B industrial assets in the past 24 months.

