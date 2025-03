BATON ROUGE, LA. — TruCore Investments has acquired an 81,589-square-foot industrial facility located at 10781 Cousey Court in Baton Rouge. Situated on 10.8 acres, the Class B property was fully leased at the time of sale to FedEx, which has occupied the facility since its delivery in 1998.

Alex Ruch of Elifin Realty brokered the transaction. The seller was not disclosed.