Wednesday, September 11, 2024
3230 Messer Airport Highway represents TruCore’s first acquisition in Birmingham.
TruCore Purchases 96,000 SF Industrial Facility in Birmingham

by John Nelson

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — TruCore Investments has purchased a 96,000-square-foot, Class B industrial facility located at 3230 Messer Airport Highway in Birmingham. The property had roughly 60,000 square feet of availability at the time of sale. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Built in 1979, the concrete structure is situated on 4.4 acres and features 14 drive-in doors, 30 dock doors and 48 parking spaces. TruCore plans to improve the facility functionally and cosmetically, including an exterior refresh, as well as boost occupancy. The property represents TruCore’s first acquisition in Birmingham.

