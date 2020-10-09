True Food Kitchen Opens First Location in Ohio

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Ohio, Restaurant, Retail

True Food Kitchen opened at Easton Town Center in Columbus on Sept. 22.

COLUMBUS, OHIO — True Food Kitchen has opened its first Ohio restaurant at Easton Town Center in Columbus. The restaurant brand was founded in 2008 by Sam Fox and Dr. Andrew Weil, creator of the anti-inflammatory diet, which involves selecting foods that help fight chronic inflammation. True Food Kitchen serves a variety of vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options. As a result of COVID-19, the restaurant is currently offering family to-go meals and carryout cocktails. The dining room includes 27 tables that are spaced six feet apart. The restaurant also includes an outdoor patio. There are 34 True Food Kitchen locations in 15 states.