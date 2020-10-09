REBusinessOnline

True Food Kitchen Opens First Location in Ohio

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Ohio, Restaurant, Retail

True Food Kitchen opened at Easton Town Center in Columbus on Sept. 22.

COLUMBUS, OHIO — True Food Kitchen has opened its first Ohio restaurant at Easton Town Center in Columbus. The restaurant brand was founded in 2008 by Sam Fox and Dr. Andrew Weil, creator of the anti-inflammatory diet, which involves selecting foods that help fight chronic inflammation. True Food Kitchen serves a variety of vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options. As a result of COVID-19, the restaurant is currently offering family to-go meals and carryout cocktails. The dining room includes 27 tables that are spaced six feet apart. The restaurant also includes an outdoor patio. There are 34 True Food Kitchen locations in 15 states.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
14
Webinar: Phoenix Retail Outlook — How is the Phoenix Market Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
14
Conversation Technology As A Game Changer: Increasing Sales Effectiveness in Seniors Housing
Oct
15
Webinar: Driving Retail Income Through Specialty Leasing & Ancillary Revenue
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  