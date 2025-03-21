Friday, March 21, 2025
Completion of the project, dubbed Avonlea Senior, is slated for summer 2026.
True Ground Housing Breaks Ground on $64M Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Metro DC

by John Nelson

CHANTILLY, VA. — True Ground Housing Partners has broken ground on a $64 million affordable seniors housing community in Chantilly, roughly 30 miles outside Washington, D.C. Dubbed Avonlea Senior, the development will be situated within the Avonlea Town Center master-planned community developed by Peterson Cos. 

The project team includes general contractor Bozzuto Construction, Advanced Project Management (APM), Grimm + Parker Architects, Moya Design Partners, Allen + Shariff Corp. and civil engineer Urban Ltd.

Upon completion, the community will comprise 137 units for residents age 55 and older. The property will also feature a wellness suite, business center and two community rooms. Completion of the project is slated for summer 2026. 

Financing for the development includes low-income housing tax credits (LIHTC) from Virginia Housing; more than $6 million from Loudoun County’s affordable multifamily housing loan program; $7.5 million from Amazon REACH; $1.4 million in Virginia Housing Trust Fund financing; and $4 million from Virginia’s Housing Innovations in Energy Efficiency (HIEE) program. Additionally, Truist has purchased approximately $29 million in tax credit equity.

Formerly Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing, True Ground Housing Partners is a nonprofit affordable housing developer.

