True North, Celera Buy Metro Boston Office Complex, Plan Life Sciences Conversion

BOSTON — A partnership between True North Management Group and Boston-based Celera Properties has purchased a two-building office complex in the northern Boston suburb of Andover with plans to convert the property into a life sciences facility. The complex spans 233,726 square feet. Greg LaBine and Martha Nay of JLL arranged a $35.3 million floating-rate loan through OceanFirst Bank on behalf of the partnership. Proceeds will be used to acquire and reposition the complex.