REBusinessOnline

True North, Celera Buy Metro Boston Office Complex, Plan Life Sciences Conversion

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Life Sciences, Loans, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

BOSTON — A partnership between True North Management Group and Boston-based Celera Properties has purchased a two-building office complex in the northern Boston suburb of Andover with plans to convert the property into a life sciences facility. The complex spans 233,726 square feet. Greg LaBine and Martha Nay of JLL arranged a $35.3 million floating-rate loan through OceanFirst Bank on behalf of the partnership. Proceeds will be used to acquire and reposition the complex.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  