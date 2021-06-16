True Storage Completes 1,033-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Bourne, Massachusetts

The new CubeSmart self-storage facility in Bourne, Massachusetts, totals 1,033 units.

BOURNE, MASS. — National self-storage developer True Storage has completed a 1,033-unit facility that will be operated under the CubeSmart brand in Bourne, located at the nexus of Cape Cod and mainland Massachusetts. The facility occupies the site of a former Grand Union supermarket and spans 111,000 square feet. The majority of the units are located indoors and feature climate-controlled space, multiple loading bays and elevator access to the second floor. The remaining units are located outside and offer drive-up access.