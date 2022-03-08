REBusinessOnline

True Storage Completes 455-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Warwick, Rhode Island

CubeSmart's new 455-unit self-storage facility in Warwick, Rhode Island, is a redevelopment of a former manufacturing plant.

WARWICK, R.I. — New Hampshire-based self-storage developer True Storage has completed a 455-unit facility in Warwick. All of the units feature climate-controlled space. CubeSmart manages the 60,000-square-foot property, which formerly served as a manufacturing facility for Interplex, a technology and engineering firm based in Singapore. True Storage purchased the property in September 2021 when Interplex relocated.

