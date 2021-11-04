REBusinessOnline

TruePoint, Electra Capital Buy 436-Unit Apartment Community in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

The-Aubrey-Houston

The Aubrey in Houston totals 436 units.

HOUSTON — Metro Houston-based investment firm TruePoint Capital has acquired The Aubrey, a 436-unit apartment community in Houston’s Westchase neighborhood. Florida-based Electra Capital contributed a $5.2 million equity investment to the deal. The Aubrey offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that range in size from 700 to 1,300 square feet and feature wood-style flooring, designer color schemes, washer/dryer connections and private patios/balconies. Communal amenities include two pools, a fitness center, a full-service business center, clothing care center, dog park and a playground.

