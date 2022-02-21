TrueRate Services Arranges $42M Refinancing of Reunion Resort in Metro Orlando

Posted on by in Florida, Hospitality, Loans, Southeast

Located at 7593 Gathering Drive, The Reunion Resort spans over 2,000 acres off Interstate 4.

KISSIMMEE, FLA. — TrueRate Services has arranged a $42 million loan on behalf of Kingswood International for the refinancing of The Reunion Resort in Kissimmee, about 22.6 miles from Orlando. Dan Gorczycki and Peter Stobierski of TrueRate Services secured the capital from an undisclosed New York-based finance company.

The $42 million financing included a $34 million loan from Hillcrest Finance and an $8 million mezzanine loan from Trawler Capital. Both loans had three-year terms with two one-year options.

Located at 7593 Gathering Drive, The Reunion Resort spans over 2,000 acres off Interstate 4. Resort amenities include three golf courses, tennis courts and academy, a spa and fitness center, 25,000 square feet of conference facilities, seven restaurants, 11 swimming pools and a five-acre water park. The Reunion Resort owns 25 villas, but an additional 271 villas and 87 homes participate in the resort’s rental management program.

Since purchasing the property in early 2019 from LRA Orlando LLC, the previous owner invested $9 million in renovations. The loan proceeds will be used to pay off the existing acquisition loan, relocate golf holes and expand the water park.