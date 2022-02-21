REBusinessOnline

TrueRate Services Arranges $42M Refinancing of Reunion Resort in Metro Orlando

Posted on by in Florida, Hospitality, Loans, Southeast

Reunion

Located at 7593 Gathering Drive, The Reunion Resort spans over 2,000 acres off Interstate 4.

KISSIMMEE, FLA. — TrueRate Services has arranged a $42 million loan on behalf of Kingswood International for the refinancing of The Reunion Resort in Kissimmee, about 22.6 miles from Orlando. Dan Gorczycki and Peter Stobierski of TrueRate Services secured the capital from an undisclosed New York-based finance company.

The $42 million financing included a $34 million loan from Hillcrest Finance and an $8 million mezzanine loan from Trawler Capital. Both loans had three-year terms with two one-year options.

Located at 7593 Gathering Drive, The Reunion Resort spans over 2,000 acres off Interstate 4. Resort amenities include three golf courses, tennis courts and academy, a spa and fitness center, 25,000 square feet of conference facilities, seven restaurants, 11 swimming pools and a five-acre water park. The Reunion Resort owns 25 villas, but an additional 271 villas and 87 homes participate in the resort’s rental management program.

Since purchasing the property in early 2019 from LRA Orlando LLC, the previous owner invested $9 million in renovations. The loan proceeds will be used to pay off the existing acquisition loan, relocate golf holes and expand the water park.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  