OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — TruHome Solutions, a financial services company offering mortgage lending services, has signed a 36,000-square-foot office lease at the Aspiria campus in Overland Park. The company plans to move in the first quarter of 2024, bringing 220 employees. Michael VanBuskirk and Trey DeRousse of Newmark Zimmer represented the tenant. Hunter Johnson of Occidental Management represented the landlord on an internal basis.