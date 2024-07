WAYNE, N.J. — Truist Bank has provided a $25 million loan for the refinancing of a 353,000-square-foot industrial property in the Northern New Jersey community of Wayne. The property at 415 Hamburg Turnpike was built on 17 acres in 1968 and features clear heights of 18 to 26 feet, 20 dock-high loading doors, six drive-in doors and 63,720 square feet of office space. The borrower was locally based investment firm The STRO Cos. The property was fully leased at the time of the loan closing.