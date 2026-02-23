Monday, February 23, 2026
70-Abendroth-Avenue-Port-Chester-New-York
The new multifamily project at 70 Abendroth Ave. in Port Chester, New York, is designed to serve both young professionals and downsizing households seeking a walkable, amenity-rich downtown environment.
Truist Provides $66M Construction Loan for Multifamily Project in Port Chester, New York

by Taylor Williams

PORT CHESTER, N.Y.  — Charlotte-based Truist Bank has provided a $66 million construction loan for a 203-unit multifamily project in Port Chester, located along the New York-Connecticut border. The site is located at 70 Abendroth Road in the downtown area. The six-story building will include roughly 20 affordable housing units that will be reserved for households earning 60 percent or less of the area median income, as well as 10,000 square feet of retail space, a community facility and structured parking. John Alascio and Chuck Kohaut of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan on behalf of the developer, Hudson Cos.

