REBusinessOnline

Truist Provides $84.3M Acquisition Loan for 16-Property Industrial Portfolio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Industrial, Loans, Southeast

ATLANTA — Truist Financial Corp., through subsidiary SunTrust Commercial Real Estate, has provided an $84.3 million loan to Atlanta-based MDH Partners for the acquisition of seven warehouses, three truck terminals and six trailer yards spread across the Atlanta, Memphis, Louisville, Dallas and Kansas City markets. The warehouses and truck terminal assets total 1.9 million square feet. The six trailer yards contain 1,855 trailer spaces on 46.1 acres in Kansas City. Mark Hancock of Truist originated the loan on behalf of the borrower. The seller(s) was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020