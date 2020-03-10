Truist Provides $84.3M Acquisition Loan for 16-Property Industrial Portfolio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Industrial, Loans, Southeast

ATLANTA — Truist Financial Corp., through subsidiary SunTrust Commercial Real Estate, has provided an $84.3 million loan to Atlanta-based MDH Partners for the acquisition of seven warehouses, three truck terminals and six trailer yards spread across the Atlanta, Memphis, Louisville, Dallas and Kansas City markets. The warehouses and truck terminal assets total 1.9 million square feet. The six trailer yards contain 1,855 trailer spaces on 46.1 acres in Kansas City. Mark Hancock of Truist originated the loan on behalf of the borrower. The seller(s) was not disclosed.