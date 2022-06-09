Truist Securities Buys Office Building in Federal Way, Washington for $93.5M

DaVita occupies the 160,493-square-foot office property at 3201 S. 323rd St. in Federal Way, Wa.

FEDERAL WAY, WA. — An entity of Atlanta-based Truist Securities has purchased an office building located at 3201 S. 323rd St. in Federal Way. DaVita Inc. sold the asset for $93.5 million in a sale-leaseback transaction. At the time of sale, the seller signed a long-term lease for the entire facility.

Constructed in 2021 on 11.2 acres, the 160,493-square-foot property serves as DaVita’s primary revenue operations office, staffing roughly 800 employees. The mission-critical facility is located approximately 20 minutes south of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The property served to consolidate operations from around the region under one roof and was designed to be expanded by 40,000 square feet at the option of the occupant in the future.

Scott Briggs of Stan Johnson Co. represented the seller in the deal.