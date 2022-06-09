REBusinessOnline

Truist Securities Buys Office Building in Federal Way, Washington for $93.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Net Lease, Office, Washington, Western

DaVita-Federal-Way-WA

DaVita occupies the 160,493-square-foot office property at 3201 S. 323rd St. in Federal Way, Wa.

FEDERAL WAY, WA. — An entity of Atlanta-based Truist Securities has purchased an office building located at 3201 S. 323rd St. in Federal Way. DaVita Inc. sold the asset for $93.5 million in a sale-leaseback transaction. At the time of sale, the seller signed a long-term lease for the entire facility.

Constructed in 2021 on 11.2 acres, the 160,493-square-foot property serves as DaVita’s primary revenue operations office, staffing roughly 800 employees. The mission-critical facility is located approximately 20 minutes south of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The property served to consolidate operations from around the region under one roof and was designed to be expanded by 40,000 square feet at the option of the occupant in the future.

Scott Briggs of Stan Johnson Co. represented the seller in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  