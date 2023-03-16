TruLife, Advenir Oakley Break Ground on 200-Unit Build-to-Rent Project in Metro Fort Worth

WEATHERFORD, TEXAS — A joint venture between TruLife Communities and build-to-rent owner-operator Advenir Oakley has broken ground on LEO at Bethel Place, a 200-unit project in the southern Fort Worth suburb of Weatherford. Designed by Gaylen Howard Laing Architects, the property will offer a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes that will average 781, 1,130 and 1,500 square feet, respectively. The amenity package will comprise courtyards with pavilions and grill stations, a central clubhouse with a pool and fitness center, dog park, pickleball court, putting green, walking trail system and a community garden. Full completion is slated for December 2024.