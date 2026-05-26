Tuesday, May 26, 2026
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8700-N-91st-Ave-Peoria-AZ
At the time of sale, the multi-tenant, 75,549-square-foot industrial building at 8700 N. 91st Ave. in Peoria, Ariz., was fully occupied.
AcquisitionsArizonaIndustrialWestern

Trumark Real Estate Management Buys Multi-Tenant Industrial Building in Peoria, Arizona for $20.7M

by Amy Works

PEORIA, ARIZ. — Trumark Real Estate Management has acquired a multi-tenant industrial building, located at 8700 N. 91st Ave. in Peoria, from The Initial Development Co. for $20.7 million. Geoffrey Turbow of CBRE represented the buyer in the transaction. The asset was acquired as part of a 1031 exchange.

Completed in 2024, the 75,549-square-foot, multi-tenant industrial property features grade-level doors to each bay, two shared loading docks and visibility and signage opportunities along Loop 101. At the time of sale, the property was fully occupied.

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