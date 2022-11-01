Tryko Acquires 180-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility in West Chester, Pennsylvania
WEST CHESTER, PA. — New Jersey-based investment firm Tryko Partners has acquired a 180-bed skilled nursing facility in West Chester, approximately 25 miles west of Philadelphia. Tryko will rebrand the asset as West Chester Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors brokered the sale of the property.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.