Tryko Acquires 180-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility in West Chester, Pennsylvania

West Chester Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center totals 180 beds.

WEST CHESTER, PA. — New Jersey-based investment firm Tryko Partners has acquired a 180-bed skilled nursing facility in West Chester, approximately 25 miles west of Philadelphia. Tryko will rebrand the asset as West Chester Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors brokered the sale of the property.