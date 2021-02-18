Tryko Partners Acquires 121-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility in Norristown, Pennsylvania

Regina Community Nursing Center in Norristown totals 121 beds.

NORRISTOWN, PA. — Private equity investment firm Tryko Partners has acquired Regina Community Nursing Center, a 121-bed skilled nursing facility in Norristown, located about 12 miles northwest of Philadelphia. Built in 1980, the property is located within a 10-mile radius to nine short-term acute care hospitals. Tryko Partners plans to undertake a $3.5 million investment in physical plant renovations and specialty programming enhancements and to rebrand the property as Markley Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center.