Tryko Partners Acquires 173-Unit Seniors Housing Property in Springfield, Pennsylvania

SPRINGFIELD, PA. — Tryko Partners has acquired Harlee Manor and Springfield Commons, a two-building seniors housing campus totaling 173-units in Springfield, a western suburb of Philadelphia. Located on more than six acres at 463 West Sproul Road, the property will be renamed Springfield Enhanced Senior Living. Tryko will invest $2.5 million in renovations and specialty care programming enhancements. The skilled nursing and personal care components will be known as Springfield Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center and Springfield Crossings, respectively. The campus offers convenient access to Springfield Hospital, Delaware County Memorial Hospital, Taylor Hospital and Crozer-Chester Medical Center. M&T Bank provided acquisition financing. The seller was undisclosed.

