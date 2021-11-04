Tryko Partners Acquires 299-Bed Seniors Housing Facility in Allendale, New Jersey
ALLENDALE, N.J. — New Jersey-based investment firm Tryko Partners has acquired The Allendale Community for Senior Living, a 299-bed facility located in Northern New Jersey’s Bergen County. The 146,000-square-foot facility was built in the 1960s and offers skilled nursing, assisted living and memory care services. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.
