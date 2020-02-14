Tryko Partners Acquires Lutheran Crossings Community in Moorestown, New Jersey

Lutheran Crossings at Moorsetown features 201 beds of skilled nursing and a 63-unit assisted living campus.

MOORESTOWN, N.J. — Private equity investment firm Tryko Partners has acquired Lutheran Crossings at Moorestown, a seniors housing community in Moorestown, an eastern suburb of Philadelphia. Situated on 14 acres, the property features 201 beds of skilled nursing and a 63-unit assisted living campus. The new ownership will implement a two-phase, $12 million capital improvement campaign and will rebrand the property as Cambridge Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center and Cambridge Enhanced Senior Living. Immediate improvements, valued at approximately $4 million, will include the modernization and reintroduction of two units housing 81 skilled nursing beds. Further improvements will include the incorporation of a therapy gym, renovations to the facility’s lobby and common areas and upgrades to mechanical systems and roofs. Marquis Health Services, Tryko Partners’ healthcare affiliate, will manage the community. The sales price was undisclosed.