REBusinessOnline

Tryko Partners Acquires Skilled Nursing Facility in North Providence for $14.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Northeast, Rhode Island, Student Housing

hopkins-manor

Hopkins Manor is located on four acres at 610 Smithfield Road.

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Tryko Partners has acquired Hopkins Manor, a 200-bed skilled nursing facility in North Providence, for $14.5 million. Located on four acres at 610 Smithfield Road, the property provides short-term rehabilitation, long-term, Alzheimer’s and dementia care services, as well as hospice and respite services. Tryko will invest $5 million to renovate the facility, which will be renamed Lincolnwood Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Jun
24
Webinar: Best Practices for Re-Activating Student Housing Amenities
Aug
26
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2020
Sep
16
InterFace Active Adult 2020
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  