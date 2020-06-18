Tryko Partners Acquires Skilled Nursing Facility in North Providence for $14.5M

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Tryko Partners has acquired Hopkins Manor, a 200-bed skilled nursing facility in North Providence, for $14.5 million. Located on four acres at 610 Smithfield Road, the property provides short-term rehabilitation, long-term, Alzheimer’s and dementia care services, as well as hospice and respite services. Tryko will invest $5 million to renovate the facility, which will be renamed Lincolnwood Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center.