Cedarwood-Homes-Pittsburgh
An onsite community building, which includes modern kitchen facilities and gathering spaces, will serve as the site for financial literacy, nutrition and exercise programs at Cedarwood Homes in Pittsburgh.
Tryko Partners Begins Leasing 46-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Pittsburgh

by Taylor Williams

PITTSBURGH — New Jersey-based Tryko Partners has begun leasing Cedarwood Homes, an age-restricted affordable housing project located at the site of the former Fairywood School in Pittsburgh. The majority (39) of the one-bedroom units are reserved for renters earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. Merchants Capital provided $11 million in project financing, and The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency awarded 9 percent Low-Income Housing Tax Credits to the developer to fund the project. Construction began last summer.

