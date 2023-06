PITTSBURGH — New Jersey-based Tryko Partners has broken ground on Cedarwood Homes, an age-restricted affordable housing project that will be located at the site of the former Fairywood School in Pittsburgh. The majority (39) of the units will be reserved for renters earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency also awarded a 9 percent Low-Income Housing Tax Credit to fund the project. Completion is slated for some time next year.