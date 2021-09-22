REBusinessOnline

Tryko Partners Buys 120-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility in North Kingston, Rhode Island

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Northeast, Rhode Island, Seniors Housing

Scalabrini Villa in North Kingston, Rhode Island, totals 120 beds.

NORTH KINGSTON, R.I. — New Jersey-based investment firm Tryko Partners has purchased Scalabrini Villa, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility in North Kingston, about 25 miles south of Providence. The property opened in 1994 at a site along Narragansett Bay and consists of 60 two-bed units. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Tryko Partners plans to make capital improvements to the facility, which offers memory care, long-term and sub-acute care services.

