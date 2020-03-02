Tryko Partners Buys Three Skilled Nursing Facilities in Virginia

Woodbine Rehabilitation & Healthcare in Alexandria offers 307 beds.

ALEXANDRIA, RICHMOND AND COLONIAL BEACH, VA. — Tryko Partners has acquired three skilled nursing facilities in Virginia as part of a planned geographic expansion in the Mid-Atlantic for the Brick, N.J.-based private equity investment firm. The facilities, which were part of the Cambridge Healthcare Portfolio, include the 307-bed Woodbine Rehabilitation & Healthcare in Alexandria, the 190-bed Lexington Rehabilitation & Healthcare in Richmond and the 66-bed Westmoreland Rehabilitation & Healthcare in Colonial Beach. Each property provides post-hospital care, short-term rehabilitation and long-term residential care. Tryko plans to invest nearly $9 million in renovations and programming enhancements at the facilities.

Woodbine has the largest licensed capacity in Virginia, according to Tryko. The 94,000-square-foot facility, situated on a nearly four-acre parcel, consists of two interconnected buildings offering both private and semi-private rooms, as well as a dedicated ventilator unit. Lexington, which has been rebranded as Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, is a 69,358-square-foot, two-story building on a five-acre parcel. The facility offers both private and semi-private rooms. Westmoreland is the only licensed nursing facility in Westmoreland County. Situated on approximately four acres, the one-story, 25,000-square-foot building includes three patient wings with private and semi-private rooms, including a rehabilitation wing.

Tryko has retained the services of Marquis Health Services, the company’s healthcare affiliate, to operate the three facilities. M&T Bank, a repeat partner for Tryko Partners, provided acquisition financing for the Virginia acquisition. The amount of the financing and cost of acquisition were not disclosed.