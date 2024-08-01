Tryko Partners Completes 46-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — New Jersey-based Tryko Partners has completed Cedarwood Homes, an age-restricted affordable housing project located at the site of the former Fairywood School in Pittsburgh. The majority (39) of the one-bedroom units are reserved for renters earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. Merchants Capital provided $11 million in project financing, and The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency awarded 9 percent Low-Income Housing Tax Credits to the developer to fund the project. Construction began last summer, and leasing commenced in February.