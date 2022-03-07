Tryko Partners Purchases Assisted Living, Skilled Nursing Portfolio in Maryland

Developed in 1998, Brighton Gardens of Tuckerman Lane (pictured) is a 140-bed assisted living and skilled nursing community.

ROCKVILLE AND WESTMINSTER, MD. — Tryko Partners has purchased two skilled nursing and assisted living real estate properties in Maryland, including Brighton Gardens of Tuckerman Lane in Rockville and Sunrise of Carroll in Westminster. The sales price and seller for the portfolio were not disclosed.

Developed in 1998, Brighton Gardens of Tuckerman Lane is a 140-bed assisted living and skilled nursing community. Tryko will rename the property’s two components to The Terraces at Tuckerman Lane and Tuckerman Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center. Renovations to the property are planned, including the construction of a secure memory care unit.

Located at 45 Washington Road, Sunrise of Carroll is a 62-bed assisted living and memory care community that was renamed The Terraces at Westminister. Built in 1999, the two-story structure was originally a historic mansion. The facility is situated close to the Westminster Senior Center and Carroll Hospital.