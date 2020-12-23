Tryko Partners Tapped for Seniors Housing Redevelopment Project in Pittsburgh

The site of the former Fairywood School, located in Pittsburgh's West End area, will be converted into an affordable housing community for seniors.

PITTSBURGH — The Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh has tapped New Jersey-based Tryko Partners to redevelop the former Fairywood School into a 46-unit affordable housing community for seniors age 62 and older. The majority of the units (39) will be reserved for renters earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. The new community will feature one-bedroom units surrounded by walkable green space. A community building will allow residents to take advantage of financial literacy, nutrition and exercise programs, health screenings and other support services. The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency provided 9 percent low-income housing tax credits for the project. A construction timeline was not disclosed.