REBusinessOnline

Tryko Partners Tapped for Seniors Housing Redevelopment Project in Pittsburgh

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Seniors Housing

Fairywood-School-Pittsburgh

The site of the former Fairywood School, located in Pittsburgh's West End area, will be converted into an affordable housing community for seniors.

PITTSBURGH — The Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh has tapped New Jersey-based Tryko Partners to redevelop the former Fairywood School into a 46-unit affordable housing community for seniors age 62 and older. The majority of the units (39) will be reserved for renters earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. The new community will feature one-bedroom units surrounded by walkable green space. A community building will allow residents to take advantage of financial literacy, nutrition and exercise programs, health screenings and other support services. The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency provided 9 percent low-income housing tax credits for the project. A construction timeline was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  