Tryko Partners to Develop 48-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — New Jersey-based Tryko Partners will develop a 48-unit affordable housing project in Pittsburgh’s West End neighborhood. Hill Top Villas will be an age-restricted complex in which the majority (40) of the one-bedroom units will be reserved for households earning 60 percent or less of the area median income. Amenities will include a fitness center and a community room. Tryko Partners has received 9 percent Low-Income Housing Tax Credits to finance the project, and construction could begin as early as 2027.