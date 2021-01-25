Tryperion Partners Sells 106,814 SF Office Building in Carmel, Indiana

The three-story property was constructed in 1987 and renovated in 2016.

CARMEL, IND. — Tryperion Partners has sold 550 Congressional Boulevard in Carmel’s Meridian Corridor for an undisclosed price. The 106,814-square-foot, three-story office building was constructed in 1987 and renovated in 2016. The property is 91.8 percent occupied by tenants such as Fuzion Analytics, Corvel Risk Management and Kopka, Pinkus & Dolin law firm. Alex Cantu and Alex Davenport of Colliers International represented Tryperion in the sale. A private investor purchased the asset.