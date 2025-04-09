TS Communities Receives $166M in Financing for Affordable Housing Complex in Queens

NEW YORK CITY — TS Communities, a division of local real estate giant Tishman Speyer, has received $166 million in financing for a 244-unit affordable housing complex in Queens and plans to break ground later this month. The 18-story building will be located within the Edgemere Commons development in the borough’s Far Rockaway neighborhood and follows TS Communities’ development of a 237-unit building that is nearing completion. Units will come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and will be reserved for renters earning between 40 and 80 percent of the area median income. In addition, 73 units will be set aside as supportive housing. The building will also feature a resident community room, an outdoor space with an adjoining recreation room, a skydeck, onsite parking and laundry facilities, supportive services offices and street-level retail space. Aufgang Architects is designing the project, which is being developed in partnership with the City of New York, as well as with various state housing agencies. A tentative completion date was not announced.