Monday, March 27, 2023
TSA Signs 44,000 SF Office Lease Near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport

by John Nelson

EAST POINT, GA. — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has signed a 44,000-square-foot, long-term office lease at 1500 Centre Parkway in East Point, roughly seven miles west of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Caroline Fisher, Hunter Henritze and Michael Howell of Lincoln Property Co. Southeast arranged the lease on behalf of the landlord, a partnership between SGP Real Estate, Hight Property Group and Knox Properties.

This lease brings the office building, which comprises 97,696 square feet total, to 95 percent occupancy and marks the second long-term federal user signed to the building by Lincoln and Lincoln’s Government Services Group (GSC), following the U.S. General Services Administration’s 29,737-square-foot lease agreement in late 2020.

Originally built in 2008 and situated within a 320-acre landscaped park, the property was renovated in 2018 and features an updated lobby, onsite amenities and flexible floor plates.

