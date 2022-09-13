TSA Signs 47,000 SF Office Lease in Union, New Jersey

UNION, N.J. — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has signed a 47,000-square-foot office lease in the Northern New Jersey township of Union. The tenant is expanding from a 41,000-square-foot subleased space at Liberty Hall Corporate Center, a five-story, 210,000-square-foot building. The lease term is 10 years. David Stifleman and Chris Conklin of JLL represented the landlord, a joint venture led by the Cali Family, in the lease negotiations. The representative of TSA was not disclosed.