TSB Capital Advisors Arranges Loan for Refinancing of 530-Bed Community Near Arizona State University 

TEMPE, ARIZ. — TSB Capital Advisors has arranged a loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of Atmosphere Tempe, a 530-bed student housing community located near the Arizona State University campus in Tempe. The floating-rate bridge loan was secured on behalf of the borrowers, Trinitas and Harrison Street Asset Management, through PGIM.

Delivered in 2021, the high-rise building offers 252 units with bed-to-bath parity. Shared amenities include a rooftop pool and hot tub, resort-style sundeck with lounge seating, grilling stations, “state-of-the-art” fitness center, private study lounges, computer lounge and a coffee bar.