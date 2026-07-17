Friday, July 17, 2026
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Atmosphere-Tempe-AZ
Atmosphere Tempe offers 530 beds for students attending Arizona State University in Tempe.
ArizonaLoansMultifamilyStudent HousingWestern

TSB Capital Advisors Arranges Loan for Refinancing of 530-Bed Community Near Arizona State University 

by Amy Works

TEMPE, ARIZ. — TSB Capital Advisors has arranged a loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of Atmosphere Tempe, a 530-bed student housing community located near the Arizona State University campus in Tempe. The floating-rate bridge loan was secured on behalf of the borrowers, Trinitas and Harrison Street Asset Management, through PGIM.

Delivered in 2021, the high-rise building offers 252 units with bed-to-bath parity. Shared amenities include a rooftop pool and hot tub, resort-style sundeck with lounge seating, grilling stations, “state-of-the-art” fitness center, private study lounges, computer lounge and a coffee bar. 

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