TSB Capital Advisors Arranges Refinancing for 531-Bed Student Housing Community Near Mississippi State University 

STARKVILLE, MISS. — TSB Capital Advisors has arranged the refinancing for The Walk Starkville, a 531-bed student housing community located near the Mississippi State University campus in Starkville. TSB arranged the fixed-rate loan on behalf of Spaces Management. Terms of the financing were not released. Developed in 2023, The Walk Starkville offers 249 units in one-, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom floorplans. Amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center and yoga studio, spa with a sauna and steam room, an entertainment courtyard with a TV and multiple lounge areas, as well as a clubhouse with a golf simulator, gaming lounge and private study areas.