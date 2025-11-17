Monday, November 17, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The-Walk-Starkville
The Walk Starkville is situated near the Mississippi State University campus in Starkville; the student housing community offers shared amenities including a resort-style swimming pool, sauna and a fitness center.
LoansMississippiSoutheastStudent Housing

TSB Capital Advisors Arranges Refinancing for 531-Bed Student Housing Community Near Mississippi State University 

by Abby Cox

STARKVILLE, MISS. — TSB Capital Advisors has arranged the refinancing for The Walk Starkville, a 531-bed student housing community located near the Mississippi State University campus in Starkville. TSB arranged the fixed-rate loan on behalf of Spaces Management. Terms of the financing were not released. Developed in 2023, The Walk Starkville offers 249 units in one-, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom floorplans. Amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center and yoga studio, spa with a sauna and steam room, an entertainment courtyard with a TV and multiple lounge areas, as well as a clubhouse with a golf simulator, gaming lounge and private study areas. 

You may also like

Berkadia Arranges Sale, Financing of 118-Unit Seniors Housing...

Colliers Negotiates $15.9M Sale of Office Building in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.5M Sale of Willow...

Northmarq Arranges $6M Sale of Apartment Complex in...

Eastern Union Secures $2.9M Acquisition Financing for Arcadia...

HSF Originates $108M Construction Loan for Des Moines...

Associated Bank Provides $11.7M Construction Loan for Retail...

Walker & Dunlop Provides $192M Agency Refinancing to...

Exhibit on Atlanta Retail: Observations from Intown to...