TSB Capital Advisors Arranges Refinancing for 696-Bed Student Housing Property Near Rutgers University

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — TSB Capital Advisors has arranged a loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing for VERVE, a 696-unit student housing community located near Rutgers University’s main campus in New Brunswick. Constructed in 2020, the community offers single- and double-occupancy units in studio through five-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities include a fitness center, private and group study lounges, gaming spaces, a private parking garage and indoor bike storage. The community also houses ground-floor retail space. An affiliate of QuadReal Property Group provided the fixed-rate loan, which features a future funding component, to the borrower, a joint venture between The Scion Group and PGIM Real Estate.