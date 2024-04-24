Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Twin River Commons in Binghamton totals 371 beds.
TSB Capital Advisors Arranges Refinancing for Twin River Commons Near SUNY Binghamton

by Taylor Williams

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — TSB Capital Advisors has arranged a loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of Twin River Commons, a 371-bed student housing property located near the State University of New York (SUNY) at Binghamton campus. The floating-rate loan was secured on behalf of the borrower, Chicago-based Harrison Street. The community offers units in studio through four-bedroom configurations with bed-to-bath parity. Shared amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse, fireplace lounge with billiards and games, package lockers and an outdoor courtyard and kitchen. The direct lender was not disclosed.

