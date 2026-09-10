TSB Capital Arranges Refinancing for 448-Bed Student Housing Community Near Northern Arizona University

FLAGSTAFF, ARIZ. — TSB Capital Advisors has secured a refinancing for Commons at Sawmill, a 448-bed student housing community located near the Northern Arizona University campus in Flagstaff. TSB placed a floating-rate loan through Old National Bank on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between Coastal Ridge Real Estate and Real Estate at Goldman Sachs Alternatives.

Delivered in 1992 and renovated in 2023, the community offers 194 units in a mix of studio, two- and four-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, study lounge, conference space and an outdoor courtyard with grilling stations.