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Commons-Sawmill-Flagstaff-AZ.jpg
Commons at Sawmill serves students attending Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.
ArizonaLoansMultifamilyStudent HousingWestern

TSB Capital Arranges Refinancing for 448-Bed Student Housing Community Near Northern Arizona University

by Amy Works

FLAGSTAFF, ARIZ. — TSB Capital Advisors has secured a refinancing for Commons at Sawmill, a 448-bed student housing community located near the Northern Arizona University campus in Flagstaff. TSB placed a floating-rate loan through Old National Bank on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between Coastal Ridge Real Estate and Real Estate at Goldman Sachs Alternatives.

Delivered in 1992 and renovated in 2023, the community offers 194 units in a mix of studio, two- and four-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, study lounge, conference space and an outdoor courtyard with grilling stations.

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