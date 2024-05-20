TSB Capital Secures Acquisition Financing for 764-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of Central Florida

ORLANDO, FLA. — TSB Capital Advisors has secured acquisition financing for Nine at Central, a 764-bed student housing community located near the University of Central Florida campus in Orlando. QuadReal provided an undisclosed amount of financing to the borrower, L3 Campus.

Delivered in 2023, Nine at Central offers a mix of one-, two-, four-, five- and six-bedroom units with bed-to-bath parity. Each unit features a 55-inch smart TV, private balcony, energy-efficient stainless steel appliances and Bluetooth-integrated washers and dryers.

Shared amenities include a swimming pool, hammock garden, outdoor barbecues, a wet bar, poolside cabanas, game-day jumbotron, putting green, fitness center, yoga studio, study pods on each floor and a full arcade room.