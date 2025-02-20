TSB Capital Secures Construction Financing for 532-Bed Student Housing Development Near University of Arizona

TUCSON, ARIZ. — TSB Capital Advisors has secured construction financing for a 532-bed student housing development near the University of Arizona campus in Tucson. The project, which is being developed by Capstone Collegiate Communities, will offer units in studio, one-, two-, three-, four-, five- and six-bedroom configurations.

Shared amenities are set to include a resort-style pool, sundeck, coffee bar, courtyard, multimedia room, hammock lounge, fitness center, cold plunge, sauna, clubhouse, grilling stations, tanning rooms, green spaces, private and group study lounges and an outdoor kitchen and dining area.

The community is scheduled for completion in fall 2027. An undisclosed Fortune 100 insurance company provided the financing.