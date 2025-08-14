Thursday, August 14, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Union-Corvallis-OR
The Union Corvallis offers one-, two- and four-bedroom units for students attending Oregon State University in Corvallis.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyOregonStudent HousingWestern

TSB Realty Arranges Sale of 221-Bed Student Housing Community Near Oregon State University

by Amy Works

CORVALLIS, ORE. — TSB Realty has arranged the sale of The Union Corvallis, a 221-bed student housing community located near the Oregon State University campus in Corvallis. Delivered in 2013, the property offers 68 units in a mix of one-, two- and four-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities include a clubhouse with pool and ping pong tables, an outdoor sundeck and grilling area, a resident lounge with a television, study lounge with private study spaces, a computer station and library area. Cardinal Group Cos. acquired the property for an undisclosed price. The seller was not released.

You may also like

Lument Arranges $123.6M in CMBS Financing for Dallas...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 682,491 SF...

Greystar, Merrimack College Top Off Two Student Housing...

Cushman & Wakefield, Pyramid Arrange $82.4M Sale of...

Middleburg, Capital City to Develop 260-Unit Apartment Community...

CBRE Arranges Sale of 55,598 SF Medical Outpatient...

Dwight Capital Provides $48.3M HUD-Insured Loan for Plaza...

Levin Johnston Negotiates $15.6M Sale of Manteca Golf...

PSRS Secures $7.5M Refinancing for Office, Retail Property...