TSB Realty Arranges Sale of 221-Bed Student Housing Community Near Oregon State University

CORVALLIS, ORE. — TSB Realty has arranged the sale of The Union Corvallis, a 221-bed student housing community located near the Oregon State University campus in Corvallis. Delivered in 2013, the property offers 68 units in a mix of one-, two- and four-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities include a clubhouse with pool and ping pong tables, an outdoor sundeck and grilling area, a resident lounge with a television, study lounge with private study spaces, a computer station and library area. Cardinal Group Cos. acquired the property for an undisclosed price. The seller was not released.