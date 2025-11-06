TSB Realty Arranges Sale of 330-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — TSB Realty has arranged the sale of Columbia Lofts, a 330-bed student housing community located adjacent to the University of South Carolina campus in Columbia. Nimes Real Estate purchased the property from an undisclosed seller. TSB Capital Advisors secured acquisition financing for the transaction, terms of which were not released.

Originally built in 1895 as Richland Cotton Mill, the property was converted into apartments in 1984 and renovated in 2012. The community offers 170 units in one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities include a resort-style pool, barbecue and picnic area, study room, resident lounge and covered bicycle storage.

Columbia Lofts was fully occupied at the time of sale.