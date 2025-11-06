Thursday, November 6, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Columbia Lofts offers 330 beds adjacent to the University of South Carolina campus in Columbia.
AcquisitionsSouth CarolinaSoutheastStudent Housing

TSB Realty Arranges Sale of 330-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of South Carolina

by John Nelson

COLUMBIA, S.C. — TSB Realty has arranged the sale of Columbia Lofts, a 330-bed student housing community located adjacent to the University of South Carolina campus in Columbia. Nimes Real Estate purchased the property from an undisclosed seller. TSB Capital Advisors secured acquisition financing for the transaction, terms of which were not released.

Originally built in 1895 as Richland Cotton Mill, the property was converted into apartments in 1984 and renovated in 2012. The community offers 170 units in one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities include a resort-style pool, barbecue and picnic area, study room, resident lounge and covered bicycle storage.

Columbia Lofts was fully occupied at the time of sale.

You may also like

GBT Realty Acquires Brentwood Corners Shopping Center in...

MBA: Commercial, Multifamily Loan Originations Increase 36 Percent...

Newmark Brokers $125M Sale of Office Building in...

Landmark, Golden Primera to Develop 546-Bed Student Housing...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 417-Unit Apartment Building in...

Berkadia Arranges Sale of 288-Unit Overlook Apartments in...

MDH Partners Acquires 1.5 MSF Industrial Portfolio in...

EDENS Breaks Ground on Redevelopment of Shadowood Square...

Mesa West Capital Provides $69.8M Acquisition Loan for...