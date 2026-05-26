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Amenities at Campus Court in Lexington, Ky., include a resort-style swimming pool.
AcquisitionsKentuckySoutheastStudent Housing

TSB Realty Arranges Sale of 398-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of Kentucky

by John Nelson

LEXINGTON, KY. — TSB Realty has arranged the sale of Campus Court, a 398-bed student housing property located near the University of Kentucky campus in Lexington. Coastal Ridge Real Estate purchased the community from an undisclosed seller. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Originally constructed in 1988, Campus Court was updated in 2008 and offers 238 units in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom configurations. Amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center, basketball court, dog park, tanning beds, private study rooms, a barbecue and picnic area and a TV lounge and game room. The community was 99 percent leased at the time of sale.

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