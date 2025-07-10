TSB Realty Arranges Sale of 543-Bed Student Housing Community Near Kennesaw State University in Georgia

MARIETTA, GA. — TSB Realty has arranged the sale of The Indy, a 543-bed student housing community located near the Kennesaw State University campus in Marietta. Heitman purchased the property on behalf of an institutional investor from a joint venture involving Vesper Holdings. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Delivered in 2020, the community offers 172 units in a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities include a saltwater resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, cyber café and coffee bar, game room, indoor and outdoor rooftop lounge, putting greens and fire pits. The Indy was fully occupied at the time of sale.