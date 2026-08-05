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SoCam-290-New-Brunswick
SoCam 290, a student housing property in New Brunswick that serves Rutgers University, totals 627 beds across 233 units. The property was built in 2005.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheastStudent Housing

TSB Realty Arranges Sale of 627-Bed Student Housing Community Near Rutgers University

by Taylor Williams

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — TSB Realty has arranged the sale of SoCam 290, a 627-bed student housing community located near the Rutgers University campus in New Brunswick. Delivered in 2005, the community offers 233 units in studio through three-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities include a clubroom, 24-hour fitness center, business center, coffee bar and gaming and media lounges. Alden Street Capital purchased the property from an undisclosed seller. TSB Capital Advisors also arranged acquisition financing for the deal. The property was fully leased at the time of sale.

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